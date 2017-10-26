Westover ARB’s economic impact up $15M from last fiscal year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base pumped $15 million more into the local community during fiscal year 2017 compared to the year prior.

In a release sent to 22News, Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Biscoe said the 439th Airlift Wing’s 2017 economic impact of $212,534,218 reached communities within a 50-mile radius of the base. The total economic impact is broken down into payroll, construction, services, materials, supplies and equipment.

Read more: Westover Air Reserve Base

“The $15 million increase speaks to Westover’s continued economic influence in the Pioneer Valley,” said Col. D. Scott Durham, 439th Airlift Wing commander. “Though military budgets have decreased in recent years, our base continues its relevance as a key strategic partner within the Department of Defense. Closer to home, this installation is a stable employer and economic engine in western Massachusetts.”

According to Westover ARB Budget Analyst Deborah Heady, the base saw an increase in construction-related expenditures and decreases in payroll, the estimated value of jobs created in FY 2017, and in the total number of base employees.

Previous years’ economic impact:

2016 – $197,257,006

2015 – $221,175,721

2014 – $220,856,889

2013 – $224,946,752

2012 – $237,936,751

2011 – $237,568,913

The report does not include the 28 tenant units at Westover Air Reserve Base, which include 10 Army units, three Marine units, and a Military Entrance Processing Station.