Traffic delays on Roosevelt Ave in Springfield due to car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident is causing traffic back-up on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News drivers are being directed off Roosevelt Avenue in the area of the AIC football field and gym.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the crash happened at 1320 Roosevelt Avenue, and that there was no need for firemen to free anyone from the cars involved.

