(WWLP) – Beautiful photos of Thursday evening’s sunset sent to us from 22News viewers across western Massachusetts.

You can email us your photos to reportit@wwlp.com, and you’ll be able to see them on WWLP.com, Twitter.com/WWLP22News and possibly on 22News on-air!

Thursday evening’s sunset View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo sent by 22News viewer Laura Gummeson of Hadley Photo sent by 22News viewer Emilio Burgos Photo sent by 22News viewer from Pioneer Valley Photo sent by 22News viewer Jim Zimmerman of Chicopee Photo sent by 22News viewer from Pioneer Valley