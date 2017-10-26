The Gray House in need of Thanksgiving turkeys

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Social Service Agency, The Gray House, is in need of Thanksgiving turkeys for citizens in the north end of Springfield.

So far, just one turkey has been donated. North End resident Guadalupe Delgado hopes many more donors come forward.

She remembers what a Turkey for Thanksgiving meant to her family last year, “They gave me a turkey for Thanksgiving ceremony for my family.”

Teresa Spaziani-Liberti, the Gray House Executive Director, told 22News, “We’re expecting a lot greater demand this year because of all the families coming from Puerto Rico. They really need our help.”

Last Thanksgiving, the Gray House distributed 350 turkey. They expect they’ll need at least 500 this year.