Tea remedy for cold or flu

Whenever you tell people your throat hurts, they always say “tea with lemon!” But if you’re really in pain, there’s even more you can do! You can also add ginger, honey, and even…whiskey? Sean Condon, owner of Perfect Cuppa Tea, showed us how to make your own remedy if you’re ill.

Ingredients:

1 cup water

Your favorite green tea (I would suggest a traditional green tea and not something with extra ingredients that may change the flavor, for a caffeinated version used a black tea)

1-inch piece ginger root (or more, to taste), peeled and roughly chopped

1/2 whole lemon (sliced)

1 teaspoon honey, or to taste

1-ounce whiskey (optional)

Directions:

In a small pot over medium heat, heat the water, ginger, lemon juice, tea and honey.

Strain the mixtures into a mug and add the shot of whiskey, is using.

Lemon: High in vitamin C, which keeps the immune system strong and neutralizes the free radicals in your body. This reduced the inflammation and swelling.

Ginger: Helps you sweat out the toxins in your body, which is helpful when you have a cold or flu. Ginger is also helpful for settling upset stomachs, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and cold sweats.

Honey: Soothes a sore throat, making it an effective and natural cough suppressant. This improves the body’s ability to fight infection and decreases the risk of fevers. The natural sweetness of honey also balances the tartness of the lemon and the ginger’s spice, giving honey, lemon and ginger tea its soothing flavor.