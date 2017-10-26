Supporters of farm to school meals tout program’s success at State House

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 100 local farms are providing children across the state with healthy meals at their schools. It’s all part of the Massachusetts Farm to School Program.

At lunch time, more than 800 Massachusetts schools are serving more than just chicken nuggets and pizza; kids can try foods from local farms including asparagus from Hadley.

Students, farmers, food service workers and lawmakers came together at the State House Thursday for Farm to School Awareness Day, an event celebrating the program’s success.

“It helps getting kids to try new things and eat healthier options,” Farm to School Director Erin Healy told 22News. “Because it exposes them to where their food comes from.”

Director of Food Service for Chicopee Public Schools Joanne Lennon was given the 2017 Kale Blazer Award at the event.

Lawmakers are currently considering legislation that would provide grants for Farm to School programming and help schools update their kitchens.