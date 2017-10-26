Springfield officers taken to hospital after pursuit ended in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield Police officers suffered minor injuries when a suspect’s car crashed into their cruiser in the city’s Mason Square section during a police pursuit Wednesday night.

“The air bags deployed,” Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News.

Captain Strempek said officers on patrol recognized a gang member with outstanding warrants driving a car Wednesday evening. They pursued the car until it collided with a second cruiser head-on near the intersection of Colton and Union Streets. The officers were taken to the hospital but their injuries were not serious, according to Strempek.

The driver of the other car was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

