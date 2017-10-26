Southampton receives $1 million for infrastructure repairs

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has awarded $1 million to the town of Southampton to invest into infrastructure.

Southampton plans to make repairs to the East Street bridge, which is a major connector in town.

The Baker-Polito administration announced $8.5 million in Massworks infrastructure awards to 10 rural towns, including Southampton.

Of that money, Southampton will receive $1 million to repair the East Street bridge.

The town plans to add sidewalks and decking, which will allow for improved drainage.

It will also provide more pedestrian safety.

“The million dollars is really catalyst to get this project going and moving forward, which is a main artery here in Southampton and will be very critical for further economic development here in this community,” Governor Karyn Polito told 22News.

This bridge is a major corridor for residents, who work out of town.

The Massworks Infrastructure Program helps communities across the commonwealth invest into projects that will create jobs, economic growth, safer roads.

The Baker-Polito administration has awarded $61 million to western Massachusetts.