Rent to own guns?

(KSNF) A rent-to-own store in Missouri is one of the first in the nation allowing shoppers to rent firearms.

The Miami store has always offered furniture and appliances, and since February, guns. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was apprehensive at first, but owner Steve Parnell says it’s no different than any other loan.

“A lot of people have a hard time throwing down five to seven hundred dollars for a gun, but they can pay 10 to 15 dollars a week,” Parnell says.

Parnell says that customers are also allowed to purchase the guns if they desire. He said this new addition has not only helped boost revenue, but has filled in a need in the community.

“It brought in a new group of people to my store that hadn’t been in here before, so it’s helped all the way around. It’s been really enjoyable,” he says.

