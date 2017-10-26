Release of JFK assassination documents to help answer many questions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Archives said it will be releasing thousands of never-before publicly-seen government documents on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Questions about what happened in Dallas, Texas almost 54-years-ago still linger.

Was Lee Harvey Oswald the lone gunman in Dealey Plaza? Or did he have help? Was Oswald part of a vast conspiracy? What did the CIA and FBI know before and after the assassination?

Historians and investigators say about 90 percent of available records related to Kennedy’s death are already public. Depending on who you ask, 30,000 to 40,000 pages have remained in secret.

Most of which will now be opened.

“At the same moment all round the world millions of people will have access to this vast library of secret documents about a turning point in American history,” said Historian, Philip Shenon.

Gerald Posner the author of “Case Closed” a book that claims Oswald acted alone says there is still much we don’t know about Oswald’s motives and his movements in the weeks leading up to the assassination.

“The real story, maybe, is that the CIA knew, only seven weeks before the assassination, that Oswald may have threatened the president,” said Posner. “He returned to America in early October, and they did what the CIA always does. They told no one.”

Just one of the many mysteries that this archive release could help answer about those deadly six seconds in Dallas.