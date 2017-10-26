Open House at Baystate Franklin to showcase mammography suite

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Franklin Medical Center is hosting an Open House Thursday night inside their mammography suite as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

22News got a look inside the suite Thursday afternoon and spoke with doctors about why early detection is so important. People of all ages are invited to the Open House event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“Patients deserve quick, compassionate care during all health screening processes”, Dr. Natenshon said in a news release sent to 22News, “it is imperative that our team gives them accurate information and treats them with kindness but does so in the most efficient way possible and with the best technology available”.

If you can’t make it to the open house, Medical professionals will be in our 22News studios Thursday night to answer YOUR questions about breast cancer. To submit a question, just email it to ReportIt@wwlp.com or comment in the Facebook post below.