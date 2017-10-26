Northampton spa shut down by police

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton spa has been shut down after a weeks-long investigation by police.

According to Northampton Police Captain John Cartledge, the Asian Foot Spa located at 41 Locust Street was condemned by the Northampton Board of Health Thursday. Cartledge said their investigation revealed the spa was advertising online and servicing a large volume of men.

Cartledge said the investigation also determined employees were living at the spa, which is a non-residential unit.

The spa was issued a Stop Work Order by the Massachusetts Division of Professional Licensure during an inspection of the business Thursday afternoon, and is facing more than $10,000 in fines for unlicensed employees and its failure to provide workers compensation insurance.

The Center for Women and Communities in Amherst is helping the employees of the spa find somewhere to stay.

“The Northampton Police Department remains committed to identifying and preventing human trafficking in any form,” Cartledge said. “We will continue our strategy of aggressively targeting these businesses, holding owners and customers accountable, and providing resources to women who are being trafficked.”