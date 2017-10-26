Northampton spa shut down after police investigation

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton spa has been shut down after a police investigation spanning several weeks.

Northampton Police Department Captain John Cartledge told 22News the Asian Foot Spa on Locust Street was advertising online and servicing a large volume of men.

Cartledge said employees were living at the spa, which is zoned for commercial use.

The spa could be fined more than $10,000 for unlicensed employees and failure to provide workers compensation insurance.

“People living in uninhabitable environments, not being paid what they’re worth creates further wealth disparities in our community and our country,” Carlyx Moore told 22News.

The city issued a Stop Work Order to the Spa during an inspection of the business Thursday afternoon.