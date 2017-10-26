New security procedures in effect for passengers flying to US

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – New security screenings have taken effect for passengers on all U.S.-bound flights.

Passengers traveling to the U.S. could now be faced with more detailed inspections of their electronic devices.

New screening procedures could also include security interviews by airline employees. The interviews could differ depending on the airline, and will apply to both foreigners and American citizens.

“I’m an ambassador for the dual-layered checks, because anytime you can add an effective process in order to protect everyone’s security, it’s definitely going to yield great results for everyone else that’s traveling,” Scott Patterson, a passenger traveling through Bradley said.