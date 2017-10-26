Mayor Sarno has named Springfield’s next fire commissioner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has a new fire commissioner.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has named Springfield resident and current Agawam Deputy Fire Chief, Bernard “BJ” Calvi, as the city’s next fire commissioner.

Calvi was chosen after an “extensive interview process,” according to a news release sent to 22News by the mayor’s office.

Calvi joined the Agawam Fire Department in 1995 and has served as Agawam’s Deputy Fire Chief since 2012. He is scheduled to start his new position as Springfield Fire Commissioner on January 24, 2018 on a five year contract.

“I would like to thank Mayor Sarno for entrusting me with this responsibility,” Calvi said. I look forward to serving the citizens of the City of Springfield, and the Springfield Fire Department. I will do my very best to lead the department into the future.”