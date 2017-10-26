Local nonprofit organization honors individuals for work with seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who help some of our most vulnerable neighbors, senior citizens, were honored Wednesday night.

Greater Springfield Senior Services recognized their Home Care Heroes, people who go above and beyond the call of duty to assist their clients.

Among the honorees, people who help seniors fill out Masshealth insurance applications, a Ludlow police officer and protective services workers who follow up on reports of elder abuse and financial exploitation.

“But for the competent elder, the ultimate decision rests with them in terms of whether or not they will accept the service plan that we offer to them,” Ann Sabatao of the Greater Springfield Senior Services told 22News. “And they may only accept part of it. But our goal is to increase their safety to the greatest extent possible.”

Wednesday night’s reception at the Barney Carriage House in Forest Park was part of the Greater Springfield Senior Services’ 45th anniversary celebration.