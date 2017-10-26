Joe Girardi out as manager of Yankees

(WTNH) — ESPN reports that Joe Girardi will not return next season as manager of the New York Yankees.
According to the ESPN report, Girardi just completed a four-year, $16 million contract. The Yankees have yet to make an official announcement.
The Yankees came within one game of the World Series this year, losing to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.
Girardi won one World Series title as manager in 2009. As a player, Girardi won three World Series titles with the Yankees.