Homemade bomb found after high school threat

(WXIA) Investigators have discovered a homemade bomb at the home of one of the two Georgia teens suspected in threats against a Woodstock high school.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that as part of their investigation into threats directed against Etowah High School, they had discovered a homemade incendiary device at one of two 17-year-old suspects arrested in the case.

Investigators also discovered a personal journal and an undetermined powder substance. Both the device and powder were turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further examination and to determine the chemical composition.

The suspects were identified as Etowah High School students Alfred Dupree and Victoria McCurley.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Marianne Kelley said they were initially notified about the threats Monday afternoon by the Cherokee County Schools Police Department. During their investigation, they discovered evidence including a journal at the home of Dupree, which led them to McCurley.

Dupree and McCurley have each been charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, four counts of terroristic threats and acts, criminal attempt to commit arson and possession and/or transportation of destructive device/explosive with intent to kill, injure or destroy any public building. T

