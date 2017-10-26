Governor Charlie Baker tours senior housing complex in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 110-year-old Mill 10 in Ludlow has been transformed into an apartment building.

It was vacant for years and has now been converted into a 75-unit, mixed income apartment building.

The apartments are for older adults, which means residents must be at least 55-years-old to live there.

Governor Baker toured the revamped facility, at a ribbon cutting on Thursday. He told 22News that our population is getting older, which is why projects like this one are so essential.

“If you look at our population demographics around the Commonwealth, senior housing is going to be a real issue for us for a very long time,” Baker explained. “This was obviously something that was needed in this community.”

“There’s a lot of elderly people,” said Mill 10 resident Robert Harvender. “And they’re not living very well in some of these homes in the area.”

The project was partially funded by state and federal tax credits as well as state grants. In total, the conversion cost more than $19 million.