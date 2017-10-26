Gov. Baker considers looking into other transit options

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Eric Lesser wants to study the benefits and costs of connecting Springfield and Boston by rail.

But Governor Charlie Baker vetoed that proposal last year, and it was cut from the budget this year.

22News went straight to Governor Baker to find out why the study has failed to make it past his desk. He told 22News that he supports the research, but he wants it to be a part of a larger transportation study that also looks into other transit options.

“We currently have a fairly large, statewide Focus40 transportation study,” Baker said. “Which is a study of transportation issues around the Commonwealth between now and 2040. And the results of that will probably be done at some time next year.”

Despite the challenges, Senator Lesser is continuing to push to fund his study.

Earlier this week, 40 local residents boarded a bus with Senator Lesser and traveled to the State House in Boston to testify on the bill.