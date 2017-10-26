Flood Warning in effect for areas east of I-91

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An area of heavy rain moving from south to north over areas that have already received a lot of rain over the past two days may cause minor street and stream flooding.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m. for areas east of I-91 in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties.

If you see flooded roads, do not drive through them!

The areas under a Flood Warning have already received more than 4” of rain Tuesday into early Wednesday.

