Flood Warning in effect for areas east of I-91

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An area of heavy rain moving from south to north over areas that have already received a lot of rain over the past two days may cause minor street and stream flooding.
A Flood Warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m. for areas east of I-91 in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties.
If you see flooded roads, do not drive through them!
The areas under a Flood Warning have already received more than 4” of rain Tuesday into early Wednesday.
