Electrical wire catches on fire in Wilbraham, Bridge Street closed

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Bridge Street is closed after an electrical wire caught on fire Thursday evening.

Wilbraham Police Dispatcher Anthony Gentile told 22News calls about the electric fire on Bridge Street came in around 7 p.m.

Wilbraham police and fire department are at the location, advising people to avoid the area.

Dispatcher Gentile said the fire has been put out but it is unclear if the wire still has active electricity in it.

Crew members are waiting for National Grid to get to the location to determine the status of the wire.

No injuries were reported and there is no word on when the roads will reopen.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.