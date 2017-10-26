Dr. Phil – “‘I need to help my fiance who is stranded in Amsterdam'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Dennis says he had pretty much given up on love until last October when he met the love of his life, his beautiful fiancée “Kimberly,” through a dating site.

Dennis says it was the start of an amazing romance and he knew he had found the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

Dennis says “Kimberly” and her daughter left the U.S. on a business trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, where they were involved in a terrible car accident. He claims “Kimberly’s” passport expired while she was in the hospital and she ran into all kinds of problems in Johannesburg.

Dennis claims when she finally left to return home, “Kimberly” made it to Istanbul then Amsterdam, where she was detained because of improper travel documentation and is currently stranded.

Dennis says he has spent over $200,000 on his mission to get her home but he accuses corrupt overseas officials of scamming him.

In a shocking twist, Dr. Phil reveals that the woman Dennis recognizes as “Kimberly” isn’t in Amsterdam;she is in the studio and ready to meet Dennis for the first time.

