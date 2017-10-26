Credit card skimmers becoming more present at ATM’s

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If unauthorized charges show up on your debit or credit card, you have certain protections under the law.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, you are only liable for a maximum of $50 for unauthorized charges on your credit card under the fair credit billing act.

If your card number is stolen, but not the card, you are not liable for the charges.

Vicki Fournier told 22News card skimmers recently found at ATM’s in Springfield make them worry their information could be compromised.

“You’re not looking for anything in particular, you’re just trying to get your money and go you know,” Fournier said. “Now it’s like okay, let’s check everywhere. Getting all crazy, looking under the keypad and in the slot.”

When it comes to debit cards, if you report them lost or stolen within two days of learning they are gone, your maximum loss will be $50 according to the FTC.