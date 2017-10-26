Conference helps teachers foster good social climates for students

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of faculty members gathered for the Annual Safe and Healthy School Summit in Northampton.

The conference is a chance for, teachers, guidance counselors and administrators to find ways to create good social and emotional climates for students.

Twenty school districts from Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden counties gathered for the 6th Annual Safe and Healthy School Summit.

Nearly 200 people filled the Northampton senior center on Conz Street.

This year’s theme addressed the legal obligations for schools to provide safe educational environments for all students.

“Good school climate really impacts so many things,” District Attorney David Sullivan told 22News. “Not only the individual, but also the entire academic atmosphere and really path toward success.”

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office worked in conjuction with community partners to develop the theme for this year’s conference.

Previous summits addressed campus security threats, healthy relationships and teen dating violence.