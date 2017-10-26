Bunny on busy Boston bridge led troopers on a chase

BOSTON (WWLP) – An elusive bunny is back with its rabbit friends after leading two Massachusetts State Police troopers on a brief chase in Boston.

According to state police media relations, several 911 calls came in about a bunny on the Zakim Bridge Wednesday night, prompting two troopers to head out there equipped with a cardboard box and blanket.

The bunny ran back and forth along the bridge multiple times as the troopers followed behind, trying to scoop him up. Eventually, he was captured and taken to a park that state police say has many other rabbits.

Despite the bunny’s initial hesitation to surrender, state police say he wasn’t so quick to leave – and looked comfy in the blanketed cardboard box!

“Trooper Foglietta left the box open and waited for about ten minutes until the bunny came out and joined its family in the park,” media relations wrote in a Facebook post.

Zakim Bunny Saved! Tonight on the Zakim Bridge, after several 911 calls, Troopers Joe Foglietta and Jose Alejandro responded to this wascally wabbit running loose on the Zakim. Thankfully they caught him and released him to a Boston traffic free area. A post shared by Mass State Police (@massstatepolice) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT