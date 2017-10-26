Bob “The Bike Man” teams up with Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield man who’s known as Bob “The Bike Man” has distributed hundreds of bicycles to needy children. Bob Charland has now teamed up with the Springfield Police Department to help the needy.

On Thursday, Charland made the first of many cruiser runs delivering “basic necessities” to the homeless and children in the neighborhoods of Springfield.

Bob “The Bike Man” Charland and his supporters purchased dozens and dozens of bags filled with items others take for granted.

“It gives me a reason to get up every day and be positive about life,” Charland told 22News. “I’ve donated 357 bikes and we’re doing this tomorrow at a school in Chicopee.”

Deputy chief Cheryl Clapprood is in charge of “Operation Basic Necessities.” She’s very excited about making a positive connection with people in need.”

“You know you can help someone out immediately on the street and the look on the kids when they receive something like that it’s priceless,” Clapprood told 22News.

Charland has pledged to supply Springfield police with all the basic necessities to keep the program going indefinitely.

Charland suffers from a degenerative brain disease and said his goal is to make every day count, and “Operation Basic Necessities” is one more way to fulfill his mission.