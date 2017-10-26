Tea is already great for the fall, so just wait till we combine it with your favorite seasonal beverage. Sean “Mr. Tea” Condon, owner of Perfect Cuppa Tea, showed us how to brew an Apple Chai-der right at home.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons black tea

1 cup apple cider

Chai Spice blend 1 cinnamon stick

3 slices of fresh ginger

5 whole black peppercorns

3 whole cloves



Directions:

In a medium saucepan combine apple cider, cinnamon stick, ginger, peppercorns and cloves.

Heat over medium heat until just beginning to boil. Reduce heat; simmer gently for 5 minutes. Remove cider mixture from heat.

With water prepare your tea; steep for 3-5 minutes then combine with cider. Strain cider mixture; discard spices. Serve in mugs.

Makes 2 servings (2 cups total)