Advocates pushing for additional resources to help needy families

BOSTON (WWLP) – Winter is still a couple months away, but already the Campaign to Lift the Cap on Kids is collecting winter hats and mittens for families in need.

It’s part of the campaign’s efforts to spread awareness for a proposal that would lift the welfare cap on children.

These items are often unaffordable for low-income families and lawmakers say lifting the welfare cap would help families get the resources they need.

Under the current system, mothers on welfare receive $478 per month. Lifting the cap would grant another $100 for each additional child.

“We shouldn’t have laws that specifically harm the very lowest income children,” Attorney Deborah Harris of the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute said.

There are two versions of the bill.

They are currently in the hands of the House and Senate budget committees.