Abandoned kittens found near Ware bridge expected to survive

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two kittens who were found in rough shape near the West Main Street Bridge in Ware are being taken care of and are expected to survive.

Ware Animal Control said on their Facebook page, the kittens, one black and the other grey, are currently being cared for at the Dakin Animal Shelter.

If you are interested in adopting the two kittens, you will have to wait for them to get well before they are put up for adoption.

Ware Animal Control said they suspect the kittens were dumped or thrown into the river.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ware Animal Control at 413-967-3571.