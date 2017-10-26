2 medical surgeons answering questions on breast cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is answering your questions about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and identifying the best options for treatment.

Over the past week, viewers have sent in their questions about breast cancers that they would like to be answered. Two breast cancer surgeons will be at the 22News studios to answer all of the questions.

Some questions that are expected to be answered are:

What are the risk factors for getting breast cancer? What is being done to ensure all types of breast cancer are detected early through mammography? What are the symptoms of breast cancer and does everyone get the same symptoms? What are the oldest and youngest ages you can be diagnosed with breast cancer? What are the recommended screening test for women with dense breast tissue?