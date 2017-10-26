2 arrests, 1 criminal complaint after alleged heroin deal in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield narcotics officers seized more than 20 bags of heroin after they allegedly witnessed a 21-year-old man sell the drug to two teens on Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 21-year-old Calvin Santiago, of Springfield, was seen selling heroin to 19-year-old Zachary Presta, of East Longmeadow, and a 19-year-old woman from Granville. Her name has not been released.

Santiago allegedly ran away when he saw police, but Walsh said he was found hiding under a blanket on Rittenhouse Terrace. He’s being charged with Class A drug distribution and resisting arrest.

Presta was arrested and charged with Class A drug possession. A criminal complaint is pending against the Granville woman for the same possession offense.

In all, 22 bags of heroin and cash were seized by narcotics officers.