10-year-old faces deportation after surgery

(KRIS) A 10-year-old girl is facing deportation after traveling through a Texas border checkpoint to receive emergency medical care.

Rosamaria Hernandez went to Driscoll Children’s Hospital to have emergency gallbladder surgery on Tuesday.

Her mother, Felipa De La Cruz, tells NBC affiliate, KRIS 6 News, they came to Corpus Christi on the advice of their Laredo doctors, who had the girl transported to Driscoll.

The trip required Hernandez to pass through a border checkpoint. De La Cruz says that is when Border Patrol Agents took over, escorted the girl and another family member to Driscoll, and then, remained at her bedside until she was released Wednesday morning.

Immigration agents then took her to a facility where children who arrive in alone are usually held, hundreds of miles away in San Antonio.

Her parents currently live in Laredo.

