YWCA supporting people affected by domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of The Springfield YWCA were at Tower Square on Wednesday where people were able to decorate t-shirts to spread awareness and give donations to support those affected by domestic violence.

The Clothesline Project is an organization that brings awareness to domestic violence against women, men, and children. The t-shirts represent violent statistics of domestic violence that are often ignored.

Each color t-shirt has it’s own meaning: white represents a women who died as a result of attacks; colors like red, pink and orange represent survivors of rape and sexual assault.

Springfield YWCA member Rosemary Pelletier told 22News that it’s important to raise awareness in the Springfield community.

“We wanted to come to a centralized location to raise awareness for people who have either experienced domestic violence or sexual assault or know somebody who has,” Pelletier explained. “It’s definitely a prevalent problem in our community.”

The Springfield YWCA is also collecting monetary donations to provide survivors of domestic violence with food, shelter and clothing.