Trial postponed for man charged in Westfield teen’s overdose death

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The trial for a Westfield man charged with providing the heroin that led to a teenage girl’s deadly overdose is now scheduled to start early next year.

Hampden County Assistant District Attorney Joan O’Brien told 22News the new trial date for 22-year-old Seth Lombard-Hawthorne has been moved to January 5.

Lombard-Hawthorne is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the February 2016 death of 16-year-old Lillian Anderson. According to Westfield District Court Chief Ed Kivari, Anderson’s mother found the teen dead with bags of heroin nearby. Initially, Lombard-Hawthorne only faced drug charges, but in March, a grand jury indicted him on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The trial was set to begin on November 30th, until the judge’s decision to move it to January. His case will be heard in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield.