The number of Greenfield homeless is on the rise

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-Charles Mimitz of Greenfield has been homeless for more than 3 weeks.

He’s been staying at the Red Roof Inn in Deerfield, after having no luck at the Greenfield shelters, run by ServiceNet.

“We’ve tried many shelters they turn us away because they either say our family is too big or there is a waiting list,” said Mimitz.

The Wells Street Shelter in Greenfield opens at 4:30pm each day. It provides homeless people with a number of services including a place to stay, but its not always easy to get in.

“It took me two weeks to get in, and four phone calls,” said Michael Natale of Greenfield. “They helped me get subscriptions and they helped me get therapy so they’re really helping me a lot here.”

The Franklin County Resource Center is located in the same building as the shelter. They offer mental health counseling and case management services to help people find permanent housing.

“We always invite people in to sit down with a case manager or a housing consultant to find out more about their particular situation and on that basis we can make a variety of different referrals and try to line up a safe place to stay for the night,” said Elizabeth Bienz, Program Coordinator of the Franklin County Resource Center.

Bienz said guests typically stay no more than 90 days at the wells street shelter. ServiceNet also offers a Family Inn on Federal Street, which only has room for nine families.

ServiceNet will open a new 20 bed shelter in Northampton, November 1st. They plan to provide bus tickets for the homeless in greenfield to get there.