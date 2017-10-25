The impact of the recent rain on the drought conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a stretch of some very dry and sunny weather, western Massachusetts finally got some much needed rain Tuesday.

Despite the fact the rain came down heavy at times and did cause some flooding it was beneficial, especially for area farmers.

“It came down gradually during the morning and kinda started that pre-soak and then it really came down last night with the thunder and lightning but I think most of it went in the ground,” said Tom Calabrese of Calabrese Farms in Southwick.

“I think we needed it but it’s destroying the foliage a little bit but it’s Mother Nature, we never know what to expect,” said Tammy Glynn of Westfield.

All the rain we got is helping to raise the level of area rivers. Many rivers were down considerably but the run off from all the rain we picked up will cause water levels to continue to rise over the next few days but flooding is not expected.

Last week’s drought monitor put most of Hampden County and a small part of eastern Hampshire County in the moderate drought category and while we did have a rainfall deficit with many areas picking up between 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain, we now have a rainfall surplus of over 2 inches.

A new drought monitor will come out Thursday but it won’t include the rain we just got. That will be reflected in next week’s report.