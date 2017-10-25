Suffield man arrested after leading police on pursuit

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Suffield man is in custody after refusing to pullover and leading police on a pursuit Monday.

The Suffield Police Department told 22News a call came in about a domestic incident with a child present around 7:09 a.m.

Captain Christopher McKee said the caller reported that they had been assaulted and that the suspect had damaged their vehicle. The caller also told police the suspect fled the area in a separate vehicle.

While police were responding to the domestic incident, Captain McKee said an officer spotted 42-year-old Michael Wilkinson on the road and attempted to pull him over.

Captain McKee told 22News Wilkinson refused to stop and instead led officers on a chase for 1.5 miles along a country road leading into the North Stone Street area, where he then took off on foot into the woods.

Wilkinson was arrested shortly after.

He is facing the following charges:

Assault in the 3rd degree

2 counts of risk of injury

Interfering with a police officer

Criminal mischief in the 3rd degree

Engaging police in pursuit

Reckless driving

Bond for Wilkinson was set for $10,000. A court date was scheduled for October 24, at the Enfield Superior Court.