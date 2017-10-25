Street in Chicopee still frequently flooded during rain storms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Warregan Street in Chicopee seems to flood every time there is a big rain storm even though the city just completed a road renovation there.

The street flooded again on Tuesday after Chicopee got drenched by nearly four inches of rain. 22News went back on Wednesday to find the street surface visible, but the storm drains were covered by leaves.

A neighbor told 22News that the flooding gets so deep you could paddle a row boat or a canoe down the street.

“It was deep,” Linda said. “We have a problem every time it rains heavy, we get flooded and it’s been a concern for some time now. We were told we needed another drain. I don’t know how true that is, but it does flood.”

22News talked with the Project Supervisor at Chicopee Water Pollution Control who said they just finished a Sewer Separation Project to stop sewage from flowing into the Connecticut River during heavy rain storms.

They have pipes for storm flow and added another that only carries sewage.

The city is deciding whether to add another pipe.