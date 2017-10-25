South Hadley selectboard decides to keep town’s golf course open

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley golf course is costing town tax payers millions of dollars.

South Hadley Town Administrator Mike Sullivan told 22News The Ledges Golf Course has lost nearly $11-million since it opened in 2002.

On Tuesday night the South Hadley select board decided not to close the town’s golf course, despite the financial hardships.

The Ledges has never made a profit, losing nearly $600,000 every year since it opened.

“So it’s hard to sustain a course with a smaller population, with a bad weather pattern, with less income per capita,” said Mike Sullivan, South Hadley Town Administrator. “It’s a lot of things that challenge golf course and that’s why you need a professional to run it.”

The select board has directed Sullivan to extend the Ledges maintenance contract with the International Golf Maintenance Company for one more year.

After that, the town will hire a professional company to operate the golf course.