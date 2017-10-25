Skimming device found at Springfield ATM, police looking for suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police located a skimming device at an ATM on Wilbraham Road Sunday morning and the suspect seen in the photo is wanted for questioning.

The Springfield Police Department posted on their Facebook page that, detectives were able to remove a skimming device at the Greater Springfield Credit Union on 1030 Wilbraham Road.

If you used the ATM at the banking location between 8:25 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., police say your bank should be reaching out to you.

Springfield police said the suspect in the photo wearing a Yankee hat entered a black Jeep Cherokee in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot.

You are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (413) 735-1527 or (413) 787-6355, if you recognize the suspect or have any information.