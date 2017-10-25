Skimming device found at Springfield ATM, police looking for suspect

It took police 2 hours to remove the skimming device

(Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police located a skimming device at an ATM on Wilbraham Road Sunday morning and the suspect seen in the photo is wanted for questioning.

(Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

The Springfield Police Department posted on their Facebook page that, detectives were able to remove a skimming device at the Greater Springfield Credit Union on 1030 Wilbraham Road.

If you used the ATM at the banking location between 8:25 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., police say your bank should be reaching out to you.

(Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police said the suspect in the photo wearing a Yankee hat entered a black Jeep Cherokee in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot.

You are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (413) 735-1527 or (413) 787-6355, if you recognize the suspect or have any information.