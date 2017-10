HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Holyoke Wednesday afternoon.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Kevin Thomas told 22News the shooting happened at 598 Dwight Street. Thomas said there are possibly serious injuries.

Dwight Street is closed from Maple to Chestnut Street. Our 22News crew is on Dwight Street and will bring you more information as it becomes available.