SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers can expect traffic delays on Route 10 in Southampton on Wednesday due to an ongoing roadwork project.

According to the Southampton Police Department, one lane of travel is open on Route 10 (College Highway) near the Cumberland Farms and Opa-Opa. The lane closure is in place so crews can complete the milling and paving phase of the ongoing project on Route 10.

All businesses on Route 10 are open, but drivers can expect delays to be longer than normal.