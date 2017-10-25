Rainfall totals in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We needed the rain, but too much came at once.

Some really impressive rainfall amounts from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. From almost 4 inches in Chicopee to barely more than half an inch in Pittsfield.

Looking at it on a map it was roughly 2-4 inches near and east of I-91, with lower amounts as you got into the Berkshires. From 4″ in Springfield, to closer to half an inch of rain about 35 miles northwest in the Berkshires, small distances can mean big differences in our weather, not just in this case, but also in the winter.

The system moved relatively quickly through the Berkshires before slowing to a halt over Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties bringing incredible rainfall rates before eventually moving out by early Wednesday morning.

RAINFALL REPORTS: From NWS Observation Sites and Amateur Storm Spotters:

Orange: 2.78”

Westfield: 3.11”

Chicopee: 3.95”

Pittsfield: 0.67”

North Adams: 0.98”

Agawam: 3.84”

Palmer: 4.07”

Springfield: 4.01”

Belchertown: 3.69”

Northampton: 3.31”

Southwick: 3.04”

West Springfield: 2.90”

Greenfield: 2.59”

Goshen: 2.11”