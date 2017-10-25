Pharmacist acquitted of murder in 2012 meningitis outbreak, convicted of fraud

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmacist charged in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak has been cleared of murder.

A Boston jury on Wednesday found Glenn Chin not guilty of causing the deaths of 25 people who were injected with mold-tainted drugs but convicted him of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, mail fraud, and false labeling in connection with the 2012 nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak.

The 2012 outbreak killed 76 people and sickened hundreds of others and was traced to contaminated steroid injections made by the New England Compounding Center.

Chin oversaw the rooms where the drugs were made.

Chin’s attorneys tried to place the blame on the pharmacy’s co-founder, Barry Cadden.

Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder but was convicted of conspiracy and fraud. He tearfully apologized to victims as he was sentenced in June to nine years in prison.