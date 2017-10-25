Officials meet to discuss efforts to bring down domestic violence numbers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito held a round-table meeting with several officials, including Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan and Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh to address domestic violence.

The meeting was closed to the press, but according to the Governor’s Office they discussed recent work by the Governor’s Council to address sexual assault, including a pilot program training police to better respond to cases of domestic violence.

DA Sullivan told 22News that he hopes to pass on ideas to other cities that his district has tested including domestic violence intervention programs.

“One of the main things is to coordinate and to collaborate so that nobody works in a silo, so a police department works with domestic violence advocacy groups,” he explained. “We’ve been really successful in the Northwestern District to bring all the parties together.”

Four communities, including Greenfield, are currently participating in a domestic violence response pilot. Leaders hope to spread the program to other communities.