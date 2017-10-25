Northampton Recovery Center celebrates its first anniversary

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Recovery Center celebrated its one year anniversary on Wednesday at the Edwards Church on Main Street where the center is housed.

About a dozen clients, friends and supporters gathered to celebrate the milestone and encourage loved ones to stay clean.

A recovering addict told 22News that the center’s peer-driven counseling that helps him stay clean.

“We find the commonalities and somebody can throw out ‘I’m struggling with this,’ and people can share where they had those experiences and where they’ve overcome those struggles.” Robyn Wronski explained. “It’s just a beautiful way of supporting each other.”

The Northampton Recovery Center is a peer-driven center dedicated to helping people overcome substance abuse and welcomes people at any stage of their recovery.

In collaboration with organization Hampshire Hope, a four year, $1.7 million grant will allow the Northampton Recovery Center to provide recovery coaches to people who overdose.