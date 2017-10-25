Newly-renovated Springfield College library flooded overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rainfall overnight in western Massachusetts flooded part of Springfield College’s newly-renovated library facility.

The sound of blowing fans echoed throughout the Learning Commons on Wednesday. The building is temporarily closed due to flooding after just re-opening following a year of renovations.

For the time being, students can no longer use the library or the other resources in the building.

One Springfield College student told 22News that he was excited to use the brand new facility to get some work done.

“Well, I actually planned on going to the library today from 11 to 2,” James Murphy said. “Now with the Learning Commons closed, I’m not sure where I’m gonna go, probably my room or the Union, which is always a reliable place.”

The school will work with students to find places for them to study while clean up efforts are underway.

One of the other resources offered in the building is technology services. Some of their gear was left on the floor and damaged by the water.

The Executive Director of Springfield College said that one dorm also experienced minor flooding, but aside from that things on campus are running as usual.

“It’s unfortunate, but as everything with Springfield College, we’re going to move forward and rebuild as quick as we can and get back to work,” Steve Roulier said.