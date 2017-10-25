Neighbors shocked after apparent murder-suicide in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Holyoke Wednesday morning.

When police got to 598 Dwight Street, they found an elderly woman in a third-floor hallway. She’d been shot several times.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, police were called to the Veteran’s Park Apartments, a multi-family apartment building around 10:44 a.m.

After finding the elderly woman in the hallway, she was taken to Baystate medical center, where she died less than an hour later.

The DA’s office said a witness told police that an elderly man had left the area where the woman was found and went to the fifth floor, where police found a 78-year-old man, who had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Holyoke residents said they were shocked something like this could happen.

“It’s kinda like you wonder what your neighbors are like,” said Michael Lebeau of Holyoke. “You know you kinda see your neighbors, you see them, you say hello. It’s kind of a weird thing to sit there and know that something like that could happen.”

Police closed off Dwight Street from Maple to Chestnut for several hours Wednesday morning as they gathered evidence.

Holyoke detectives and State Troopers assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are still looking into what lead up to this apparent murder-suicide.