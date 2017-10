PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A missing Pittsfield teen may be in the Springfield area, according to police.

The Pittsfield Police Department posted on their official Facebook page that 16-year-old Aliah Luna was last seen wearing green pants with blue and gray sneakers. She is 5’1″ tall, 130 pounds, with dark red/brown hair, brown eyes and glasses.

If you have any information about Luna’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Pittsfield police at 413-448-9700.